Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle

This week's featured pet is Gabby.

Provided/HSTT

Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.

Gabby is 9 months old and loves to play with other dogs. The higher the energy level her doggie friends have the better. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Gabby might just be your girl. She is full of life, spirit, and pep. Since Gabby didn’t start life in the best of homes, she will need someone willing to be patient with her while she gets used to her new life and settles in. She’s got a lot of love to give if you give her the time she needs to get comfy with her new forever, loving home.

Give this delightful little tail-wager a chance and come meet her today. If you are interested in meeting Gabby or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .