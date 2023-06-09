Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Pearl

This week's featured pet is Pearl.

Provided

If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further. This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit. Pearl loves human affection so much, she would love nothing more than to spend her days cuddled up with her people.

Don’t let this sophisticated little lady’s 8-year-old age fool you, she loves leisurely strolls out in nature and would make a fantastic daily walking partner. This sweet pup has some major FOMO when it comes to exploring, not the kind of fear of missing out where she’d destroy your house if left alone (she’s the perfect lady indoors), but she knows the world is an incredible place full of new adventures and fun happenings and doesn’t want to miss out on any of it! Let’s be honest, she’s eight and doesn’t want to waste a single day.

Pearl is not only a very affectionate, laidback pup, but she pretty much fits the bill for any home. She’s great with people, kids of all ages, and other sophisticated, easygoing dogs! She has a very nice level of play with other dogs that are respectful and like a more mellow play style.

It’s a complete mystery to staff at HSTT as well as volunteers as to why she is still not in her forever home. She’s been super at the shelter and nothing but a perfect lady in foster. Each of her foster homes has said nothing but glowing reviews of her perfection within the house. When she has been at the shelter, she’s nice and quiet in her kennel room, loves to have kids come and visit with her, and is so, so cuddly.

Pearl honestly would make such a great addition to just about any home or family. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting sweet Pearl or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org .

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .