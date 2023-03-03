Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rajah

Rajah is this week's featured pet.

Provided

Rajah is a very happy-go-lucky, bouncy young pup, who loves adventure and everyone she meets. Her hobbies include; everything and anything that has to do with the great outdoors, tasty treats, and lots of fun toys to play with. She’s also not opposed to good ole’ fashion puppy snuggle sessions with lots of belly rubs.

Rajah is still a young pup with lots of character, charm, and spunk. Because she is young and full of zest, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is including a free training session once she is adopted so that her new family can get off to the right start. She’s very eager to learn and will do just about anything for her treats.

At 10 months of age and just over 50 pounds, she is the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking, walking, or running partner. Rajah gets along great with other dogs. She can be a little nervous when she first meets a new dog friend but warms up quickly and her playful self shines through.

If you are looking for an active companion who loves hiking and exploring, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Rajah or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org.

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .