Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rosemary

This week's featured pet is Rosemary.

Provided/HSTT

The word “rosemary” has become synonymous with love, happiness, and loyalty, this is why you can find sprigs of it at weddings and other events. This beautiful pup, named Rosemary, perfectly depicts her good-natured and loving personality. Rosemary is sweet, and calm, but has a fun playful side as well.

She loves a good adventure but also is very content and happy cuddling up next to you while you read a good book or watch the newest binge-worthy Netflix show. At only three years old and 50 pounds, Rosemary is the perfect size dog for hiking, jogging, or just taking a nice leisurely stroll. She’s great on a leash and gets along well with people of all ages. She does get along with other dogs but needs some time to feel confident around them. She loves to play once she feels comfortable.

Rosemary was originally found as a stray in a parking lot south of Fresno and brought into a local shelter. From there the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe transferred her to their shelter. Since being transferred to HSTT, she’s shown to be great with kids and adults. She also knows the commands sit and wait. She needs a patient home where she can work on her confidence, but she warms up quickly.

If you are interested in meeting this little bundle of love or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .