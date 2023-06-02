Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Topina

This week's featured pet is Topina.

Provided/HSTT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Topina is single and ready to mingle. She’s pulling out all the stops in trying to find her new home, including allowing lots of belly rubs (which normally many cats dislike). Topina is an extremely affectionate cat who warms up very quickly to new people. Other favorite pastimes include lounging in her cat tower, chin scratches, naps on laps, and making kitty biscuits. But the one thing that she loves more than anything else is when you scratch the little white spot on her forehead. You scratch that little spot and she is putty in your hands.

At just under 2 years of age, Topina has lots of pep in her step and love to give. She is a playful and curious cat. She may be ok living with another cat with the proper introduction and in the right environment, but she can be shy with new furry friends.

If you are looking for a furry friend to cozy up with, come by and meet sweet Topina. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Topina or learning more about her, please reach out to our South Lake Tahoe office at, 530-542-2857.

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .