Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pets of the Week: Paco and Sareese

This week's featured pets are Paco and Sareese.

Provided/HSTT

Ready to have your heart stolen by two of the sweetest, most adorable pups? Well, get ready. Not only do they love spending quality time with people of all ages, but they are also uber-sweet and affectionate, and they love getting and giving lots of snuggles. In fact, snuggle time might be their favorite time of all.

While these two pups look very similar, they couldn’t be more different. But you know what they say, “opposites attract” and that couldn’t be more true with these two. Not only is there a difference in age, Paco is 5 years old and Sareese is 17 years (don’t let her age fool you); their personalities are quite different too. Which is probably why their bond is so strong with one another. Paco is a young and playful pup, while Sareese is mellow and extremely affectionate. On walks, Paco loves to lead the charge and prance ahead of the pack, while Sareese takes her time and prefers a more leisurely walk, soaking in the sights and sounds. That’s why volunteers walk these two on retractable leashes, allowing Paco the freedom to use his little legs faster than Sareese and get in some extra steps for the day. Sareese on the other hand enjoys walking right alongside you at a slower pace.

These two pups are loyal to each other through and through, and they will be forever loyal to their forever family as well. Since Paco and Sareese really are inseparable, they need to be adopted together. Both dogs are altered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Paco and Sareese or learning more about them, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org.

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .