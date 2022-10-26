Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society seeks board members

Humane Society Truckee Tahoe's South Lake office opened in Dec. 2019.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is seeking diverse and qualified individuals in the South Lake Tahoe region to join their board of directors.

The HSTT is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoptions, community spay/neuter services and humane education programs and it’s all thanks to the behind-the-scenes work put in by the HSTT staff and its important board members.

The board members work to make the organization as strong and effective as possible. Each member brings a unique and important set of skills and professionalism to the team. Of course, all board members are animal lovers and abide by the HSTT philosophies of rescuing and spaying/neutering their own pets.

“We are primarily seeking individuals who can help build community relationships and assist with fundraising in South Lake Tahoe. Additionally, our board directors provide financial and operational oversight, participate in strategic planning, influence and develop policy and have a lot of fun,” said CEO Stephanie Nistler.

HSTT has been a driving force in animal welfare in the North Lake Tahoe/Truckee region since 1994. In 2019, HSTT realized a need and expanded operations to the community of South Lake Tahoe. Since then, they have provided hundreds of community members with low-cost or free vaccinations, microchips, spay/neuter surgeries, wellness care and medical support for their pets.

Board terms are two years, with no limit on the number of terms served.

To be a HSTT board member and learn more about how to join, contact Stephanie Nistler at 530-582-2462 or steph@hstt.org .