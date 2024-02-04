Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Ace

Life gotcha down? Maybe it’s time you take a new lease on life or in this case a new leash! If you’re someone looking for a fresh start and a revitalized spirit, don’t go it alone. Ace is also looking for something and someone new. The past is the past and Ace is ready to move on to new adventures with a new forever person or family.

Don’t let Ace’s serious appearance deter you, he is one bouncy, goofball! His spirited personality will have you smiling in no time. Ace is a happy-go-lucky, lively guy who loves meeting new people and loves going for walks and runs. His hobbies include learning new tricks, long walks, lots of toys, and good old-fashioned puppy snuggle sessions.

Ace is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Ace is still kind of a puppy at one year old and just over 65 lbs. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner! Ace loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes and does well with other dogs that share his fun-loving playstyle. His favorite game to play is either fetch or a good game of tug-a-war. He also really likes learning new skills and catches on quickly.

If you are looking for an active companion who’s ready to put the past in the past, then Ace may be what you have been missing! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Ace or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .