Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Angus

If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further! Meet Angus, a sweet, friendly middle-aged guy. This snuggly, lovable ball of fur would be the perfect fit!

He pretty much fits the bill for any home. He’s great with people, kids of all ages, and other dogs! He has a very nice level of play and is a mellow fellow for being eight years old. Angus is a total gentleman who is going to charm you with how sweet he is.

Angus is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Angus is hoping to find a peaceful home where he can live out his golden years. He is a friendly guy and just wants to lounge with you at the end of the day. So if you have a small spot on your couch that is currently empty and needs to be filled with a charming four-legged friend, look no further, Angus is ready to warm that couch cushion.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a handsome sidekick with a fun-loving personality, look no further! Angus honestly would make such a great addition to just about any home or family. He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting adorable Angus or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .