Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Anna Banana

Now here’s the perfect catch! She’s super dog friendly, loves people of all ages and is as sweet as her name suggests. As if that’s not enough to have you rushing to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to fill out her adoption paperwork, she loves training, especially if you give her a treat!

Anna Banana was born with a sweet soul and heart of gold. She literally loves everyone she meets and is eager to please. Things she loves most in life include, people, other dogs, treats and most of all, booty scratches! Her mantra in life is, “no bad days”. With her spirited personality and bouncing zest-for-life attitude, you be smiling in no time (just look at that silly, sweet face!). Anna Banana is a happy-go-lucky, animated and dynamic gal who loves meeting new people and loves going for walks.

Anna Banana is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Anna Banana is a three-year-old pup and just under 55 lbs. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner! She loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes. She also really likes earning treats and learning new skills. She’ll pretty much do whatever you ask for a tasty morsel, making training pretty easy!

If you are looking for an active and lovable companion who’s ready and willing to learn new tricks and up for any adventure, then Anna Banana might be what you have been missing! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Anna Banana or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .