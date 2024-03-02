Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Anne Bonny and Blackbeard

Ahoy, Matey! Meet the pirate kittens, Anne Bonny, and her brother, Blackbeard. Unlike salty pirates, these swashbuckling siblings are sweet little bundles of fun! They are arrrguably the cutest hearties around.

Don’t be fooled by Anne Bonny’s missing eye, as she is as playful as can be. She’s very outgoing and doesn’t let the pirate patch slow her down one bit! Just like her brother, she loves to frolic around, chasing toys and batting strings.

Anne Bonny Provided

Blackbeard loves to sit on your lap looking into your eyes adoringly, and Anne Bonny likes a little independence and prefers playing with toys. While Anne Bonny and Blackbeard enjoy each other’s company, they are not a bonded pair and can be adopted separately. Both kittens have different personalities, but are cat-friendly and enjoy the company of people of all ages!

Blackbeard Provided

If you are interested in adding a little fun to your life, adopt Anne Bonny and/or Blackbeard today. These two seacats are hauled up at the South Lake Tahoe (SLT) Office location and available by appointment Tues-Sat. To learn more about them, please get in touch with our SLT Manager at, 530-542-2857 or mariel@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .