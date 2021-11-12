Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Ava

This week’s pet of the week is Ava.

Provided

When the Caldor fire hit, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe transferred Ava and a few others from Douglas County Animal Control to their Truckee shelter to help make room for incoming evacuated pets. She immediately became a fan favorite around the shelter. It’s become a mystery as why Ava is still not in her forever home. Ava has always been easy to walk, remarkably calm, confident, gentle and sweet tempered … the perfect fit for just about any home.

To get to know Ava even better, HSTT decided to place her into a foster home. Here’s what they’ve learned; she is housetrained, crate trained, doesn’t bark, loves to sit in your lap and is totally fine being left in the house alone for eight or nine hours. She might be 55 pounds on the outside, but on the inside Ava thinks she’s a 10-pound lap dog that loves cuddling up with you on the couch to watch the latest episode of Vanderpump Dogs.

Ava is a child at heart and loves to pay dress up, eat cheese and peanut butter and play in the snow. Ava is the best of both worlds. She loves cuddles and belly rubs, just as much as she loves playing by herself with one of her indestructible toys. As if Ava couldn’t get any better, she’s also very loyal … loyal to her tennis ball. She’ll do just about anything for her tennis ball, which makes her easy to train and easy to distract when needed.

This 9-year old pup absolutely loves every person, child and toddler she meets. She’s not only been great with kids at the shelter, she also has been great as a shelter dog ambassador at the local schools. She has met several other dogs, from young to old and for the most part seems to be just fine with other mellow canine friends.

If you are looking for a dog to kick back and relax with that also comes with a huge helping of affection and a laissez faire attitude, Ava may be just what you need. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Ava or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .