Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Ava

Ava is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

If you can’t already tell, Ava’s tu-tu adorable face and friendly personality will work its way right into your heart. When she’s not perfecting her ballet technique or assisting in the local schools as a professional after lunch taste-tester, she’s busy testing toys for durability, longevity and of course the fun factor! If you think that’s impressive, check out her many awards as a professional couch cuddler!

Ava’s not only multi-talented she absolutely loves every person, child and toddler she meets. Ava is the best of both worlds. She loves cuddles and belly rubs, just as much as she loves playing by herself with one of her indestructible toys. As if Ava couldn’t get any better, she’s also very loyal…loyal to her tennis ball! She’ll do just about anything for her tennis ball, which makes her easy to train and easy to distract when needed.

Ava is nine years old and 55lbs, which is the perfect size for your ottoman, recliner or Barcalounger. She has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite. Ava does well with most other dogs however, she’s not a big fan of her feline counterparts.

If you are looking for a super talented pup with unlimited love and cuddles to give, Ava may be what you have been missing! She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Ava or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .