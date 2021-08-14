Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Bard

This week’s pet of the week is Bard. (Provided)



There’s a good chance that Bard is a poet and doesn’t even know it. Just like the meaning of this name, Bard, loves to use his voice to sing and compose different howls and chirps.

You never know, he could be secretly reciting Shakespeare, or composing his own melodious lyrical masterpiece, however, there is a chance he’s simply just asking for some more treats or to go on a longer walk. Either way, his way of talking will steal your heart with the singsong howls he lets loose.

Bard is a gorgeous 2-year old male who, on top of singing, loves to adventure outside in the great Tahoe outdoors. He is a gentle but curious creature with a relaxed social attitude. Bard enjoys treats and rope toys and walks well on a leash (unless he sees a squirrel, then he wants to play chase). He is friendly, people-oriented, and playful. He does need to be in a house without cats and will require a dog introduction before adoption (if there’s already another dog in the house).

If you love hiking and exploring, this might just be the perfect companion! Bard is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Bard or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .