Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Barney
This adorable, furry fellow may not be the giant purple dinosaur we think of when we hear the name Barney, but like the famous television T-Rex, HSTT’s adoptable dog Barney loves playtime and adventure! HSTT staff and volunteers can’t seem to understand why Barney hasn’t been adopted yet. At age eight, Barney’s in the prime of his life! He’s affectionate, energetic, playful and very good-natured. With his get-up-and-go attitude, he’s ready for any adventure life throws his way.
Barney is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves everyone he meets. His hobbies include snacking, gardening, cuddle sessions, snacking, birding, long walks and oh, did we mention he likes snacks!? Barney will do just about anything for a tasty treat…good thing his hobbies include long walks! At around 60lbs, Barney is the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking partner! So far Barney has shown us that he has plenty of stamina to go for long hikes or runs, but is also content with just chilling. He’s a very easy-going guy that has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite.
If you are looking for an active companion with unlimited love to give, Barney’s been waiting for you! He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Barney or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org.
