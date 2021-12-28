Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Beau

Beau is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

You know who loves snow and cold weather more than Santa and his Elves? This guy! Like so many locals, Beau came to the Tahoe basin after having lived in the Bay Area. Up until about a week ago, he was confused by all he had been told about Tahoe winters. It was warm and there wasn’t much snow on the ground at all…then Mid December hit and his dreams of living in the cold Tahoe tundra came true!

Beau doesn’t want to wear an ill-fitting wool dog sweater and frolic in a little snow here and there, he wants to hike in feet of snow, all day long! Staff at the shelter let Beau know that the weather models are calling for more snow, gusty winds and cold, cold temps! This not only excites Beau, but he was literally built for cold weather and doesn’t just enjoy walking and running in the snow, he lives for it! Staff is pretty sure Beau dreams at night of snowballs, icicles and mushing through deep pow.

His ideal home will have a love of cold weather, too! Beau is down for hiking in the snow, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, or just long walks in the brisk Tahoe air. In fact, his ideal home will have an indoor bed and a place for him to chill (literally) outside. Beau is very treat motivated and loves to be brushed!

Six-year-old Beau is great with other dogs and would do well in a house with another furry canine companion. He would prefer his home be kid and cat-less.

If you live for Tahoe winters and have a love of exploring the outdoors, then Beau is definitely the right fit for you! Beau is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting this giant fluff ball or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .