Truckee-Tahoe — Pet of the Week: Beluga

Beluga is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Looking for a lovable, goofy companion who basically is a potato with legs? Meet Beluga, a certified couch potato who looks suspiciously like… well, an actual potato. A very large, furry one with a with a back end that does the most adorable butt wiggles.

Beluga is the ultimate comfort connoisseur. He is happiest when he’s lounging on the couch, stretched out in his signature sploot (that’s dog-speak for “I’ve melted into the furniture”). He is not really into a ton of cardio, but does enjoy short daily leisure walks. He gets daily exercise walking from the couch to the treat jar.

At seven years old, Beluga has perfected the art of relaxation. He is calm, affectionate, and built for cuddles, with a personality as soft and warm as a buttered biscuit. His favorite activities include sitting like a loaf, receiving belly rubs, and pretending to be invisible when someone says “walk.”

If you’re searching for a spud-shaped sweetheart who will fill your home (and your heart) with laughter, love, and maybe a little snoring, Beluga is your guy. Warning: You may find yourself referring to him as “my baked potato” more often than by his actual name.

Come meet this sweet marshmallow with legs and see what the fuss is all about! If you are interested in learning more or want to meet Beluga in person, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .