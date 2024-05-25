Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Bentley

As you can clearly see, Bentley doesn’t take life too seriously, and who should? His life motto is, “Now and then it’s good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy.” Not a bad life mantra! Life is too short, so enjoy the here and now, that’s how Bentley lives each day, fancy-free and happy. Now who wouldn’t want that kind of positive energy in their life every day?!

Bentley is the type of dog who brings a smile to everyone’s face the moment he walks into a room. He is affectionate, playful, and always cheerful. Bentley loves being around his human friends and is always ready to go on an adventure. He also gets along well with other dogs, making him a great companion all around.

Bentley is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Bentley is very attentive to what his human friends tell him and is excelling in polishing up on his manners. He has the command “sit” down and is now working on improving his leash skills. With Bentley’s happy-go-lucky attitude and willingness to train, he is an all-around, great dog! He just wants to make everyone happy. With some encouragement and patience, Bentley will be the ultimate catch for any family. Bentley is two years old and just under 50lbs, so a great size for either lounging at home or adventuring out in the great outdoors.

If you’re looking for a goofy, but easygoing pup that loves to live his best life, Bentley is the perfect fit. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Bentley or learning more about him, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .