Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Blake
Meet Blake, a charming adult feline with a heart as big as his personality. He’s the epitome of a companion cat, always ready to snuggle and purr his way into your heart. Blake’s mellow and gentle demeanor makes him the perfect couch buddy, and his friendly nature ensures he’ll be your best friend in no time.
Despite having just one eye, Blake’s spirit remains unbroken. At three years old, Blake is a mellow, affectionate sweetheart who’s all about love and companionship. This gentle boy absolutely adores being petted and will happily curl up in your lap for hours. He’s the kind of cat who just wants to be close to you, soaking up all the cuddles and attention he can get.
Blake is FIV-positive, so he’d do best as the only cat or with other FIV-positive friends, but that won’t stop him from being your most devoted companion. He does not require special medical care or medications because of FIV. It just means he has a lower immune system. With a calm, patient home, Blake will thrive and fill your life with warmth, snuggles, and unconditional love. Are you ready to give this tender-hearted boy the forever home he deserves?
Adopt Blake and discover the joy of unconditional feline love. He is current on his vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing feline pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Blake or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
