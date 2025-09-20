Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Blooper

Looking for a four-legged adventure buddy with a whole lot of personality? Meet Blooper, the pup who’s equal parts athlete, comedian, and professional cuddle monster. At just 11 months old, he’s already got a résumé that includes zoomie champion, puddle jumper, and clicker training honor student.

Blooper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Blooper is the definition of fun, whether he’s bounding down a hiking trail, splashing in the kiddie pool, or zooming around the yard, he’s always ready for action. This smart pup is already excelling at clicker training and loves earning treats and toys as rewards. With his eagerness to learn and his happy-go-lucky attitude, he’s well on his way to becoming a superstar companion.

But it’s not all go-go-go, Blooper also has a soft, snuggly side and loves being near his people. He’s affectionate, loyal, and happiest when he’s part of the fun. With a little more training and lots of love, this bright young pup is going to grow into an incredible best friend.

If your family is active, outdoorsy, and ready to bring a playful, loving pup into your life, Blooper might just be the perfect match! If you are interested in learning more about Blooper, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .