Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue, named after his insanely beautiful baby blue eyes, is the perfect pup! Not only is he very handsome, but he loves people of all ages, other dogs, and enjoys an active lifestyle. He has the perfect coat for cold Tahoe winters, so he’s ready for adventuring outdoors in any season, especially winter!

Blue is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves everyone he meets. His hobbies include; playing in the snow, catching snowballs, long walks or runs, and lots of fun puppy toys! Blue is two years old and just under 50 lbs, so he is the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking partner! Blue’s charm and sweet disposition has quickly earned him the title as one of our volunteer and staff favorites. Blue does well with other dogs and loves having puppy playdates with his shelter friends.

Blue is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

If you are looking for a furry companion that can easily keep up with an active lifestyle, Blue may be what you have been missing! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Blue or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .