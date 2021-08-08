Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue loves the water and is this week’s Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week. (Provided)



Love swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, anything water related, but hate going alone? Well, you’re in luck. He may not look like a bonafide water dog, but don’t judge this book by it’s cover.

Blue absolutely loves anything water related. Blue is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves everyone he meets. Staff at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe have described Blue as, athletic, gentle, outgoing and people-oriented. His hobbies include; days at the lake or river playing in the water, long walks, Starbucks Puppuccinos and good old fashion puppy snuggle sessions.

Blue is four years old and just under 70 pounds, so the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking partner. He has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite. Blue does well with other dogs; however, he can be a little too exuberant at times.

If you are looking for an active companion who loves the water as much as you do with unlimited love to give, Blue may be what you have been missing. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Blue or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .