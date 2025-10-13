Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Boone

Meet Boone, a big-hearted boy with an even bigger personality! This six-year-old, 100-pound sweetheart is the perfect blend of loyal protector and playful companion. Boone is always keeping a gentle, watchful eye on his people, making him a wonderful match for anyone looking for a truly devoted friend.

He walks beautifully on a leash and loves nothing more than exploring dirt paths and quiet trails around his home with his foster family. Boone enjoys the company of most dogs but can get a little excited around high-energy pups; he much prefers calm playdates or strolls with easygoing friends. He’s also great with mellow kids and adores spending time with his family, showering them with affection and tail wags.

Boone is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

In his foster home, Boone loves his rope and stuffed toys, often entertaining himself with a good chew session before settling in for cuddles. With his sweet, loyal nature and playful spirit, Boone is sure to bring warmth, joy, and companionship to any household lucky enough to call him family.

If you’ve been searching for a loyal, gentle giant to share life’s adventures with, Boone is ready to steal your heart! If you are interested in meeting Boone or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .