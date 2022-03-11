Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Brownie

Brownie is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Just like the delectable treat, adoptable pup Brownie is oh so sweet! If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further. This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit.

She pretty much fits the bill for any home. She’s great with people, kids of all ages and other dogs! She has a very nice level of play and is a mellow gal for being only four years old. She walks really well on leash and would make a great running partner as well. Brownie’s a bit of a social butterfly and loves to meet and play with other dogs. She’d go great in a home with another dog, but she’d also be fine as the solo pet in the house.

Brownie was transferred in from another shelter and has adjusted so well to being in Tahoe. She’s nice and quiet in her kennel room, loves to have kids come and visit with her and is so cuddly. She knows her name and how sit on command. She’s easy to train and a total pleaser.

Brownie honestly would make such a great addition to any home or family. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by. If you are interested in meeting sweet Brownie or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or email adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .