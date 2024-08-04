Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Bun DMC

Hey all you party people, Bun DMC is in the house…who’s house, Bun’s house, who’s house, Bun’s house! That’s right the original Bun DMC is here at the Truckee shelter, just waiting for his new forever home!

Are you looking for a sweet and cuddly bun? Then look no further than Bun DMC. When Bun first came to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, he was a little nervous, but not anymore. Once he warms up, he really enjoys being around people! Bun DMC appreciates his space and isn’t a huge fan of being picked up but loves to receive affection by receiving head pets and brushing. He has become an incredibly affectionate and curious little guy who loves eating snacks and exploring his surroundings. Bun DMC is five years old and is intelligent, inquisitive, and best of all, litter box trained!

Bun DMC is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Bun is ready to hop into finding a place in your heart and home. Now that he has settled in, he is truly ready to make the transition to a new and forever home. He is neutered and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting sweet, playful Bun DMC or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .