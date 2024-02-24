Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Calla Lily

Want a companion that is about as sweet as can be? Come meet Calla Lily and fall instantly in love. We’re not kidding, you really might fall in love right away!

This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats! Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this little lady will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Calla Lily is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.

Calla Lily is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Calla Lily is two years old and just under 60 lbs. She absolutely loves to play with other dogs. She also really enjoys spending quality time with people and playing fetch. She’s also been working hard on her basic commands, like stay and down. If she’s not playing with a ball or with a squeaky toy, she’s cuddled up next to you and wants all the pets. She is full of life, spirit, and pep. This sweet girl has a heart of gold and a lot of love to give if you give her the time she needs to get comfy with her new forever, loving home.

She is a bundle of joy and hopes to share some of that with her forever family! Give this delightful little tail-wager a chance and come meet her today! If you are interested in meeting Calla Lily or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .