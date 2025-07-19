Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Cecilia

Cecilia is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Looking for the ultimate fetch partner?! Meet Cecilia, a sweet and spirited pup with a serious passion for fetch and a heart full of love just waiting to bloom. This champion-level fetch player doesn’t just chase the ball; she knows how to “drop it” like a pro, making playtime smooth, fun, and rewarding for everyone involved.

While Cecilia might be a little shy when first meeting new people, she’s quick to warm up with the help of a few high-value treats, and you guessed it, a tennis ball! Once she feels comfortable, her affectionate and loyal nature shines through. She’s also great with kids. So if you have a practicing baseball player at home, she may make the perfect practice companion!

Cecilia is looking for a home where she can continue to grow in confidence and let her playful personality blossom. If you’re ready to earn the trust of a sweet pup and gain a devoted best friend in return, Cecilia just might be your perfect match.

Come meet her today and see if she’s the missing piece in your family! She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting this sweet, big-hearted bundle of love or to learn more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .