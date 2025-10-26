Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Cheyenne

Looking for a cat who’s equal parts sweetheart and social butterfly? Meet Cheyenne, the purr-fect companion for anyone who loves a little feline chatter and a lot of kitty cuddles.

This affectionate girl is happiest when she’s soaking up attention. She adores being petted, gently held, and snuggling up right next to her favorite human. She is also a bit of a conversationalist and isn’t shy about letting out a soft, chatty meow when she’s in the mood for extra love (which, let’s be honest, is most of the time).

Cheyenne is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

But Cheyenne isn’t just about the snuggles, she’s also curious and playful, with a spunky personality that shines through whether she’s exploring new nooks or birdwatching from her favorite perch. She’ll fill your home with warmth, charm, and a dash of sass in the best way possible.

A little extra note: Cheyenne is FIV+, which simply means she’ll do best as an indoor only cat with a little extra TLC. With proper care, cats with FIV can live long, happy, healthy lives, and Cheyenne is ready to live hers with someone who loves her as much as she’ll love them.

Come meet this chatty cuddle bug and let her steal your heart. If you are interested in learning more or want to meet her in person, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . Cheyenne is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .