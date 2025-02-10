Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Chico

Mellow, laid-back, sweet, and affectionate. These words all perfectly define adoptable pup Chico! A young, easy-going soul who is a testament to the phrase ‘man’s best friend’. His demeanor is as sweet as honey, making him a perfect companion for a cozy night in. His cuddly nature is a warm welcome to any heart in need of companionship.

At only two years of age, Chico is already an expert leash-walker, which is great, since he is working very hard on his fitness journey at the moment. He strides with a calmness that is infectious, making every walk a moment of tranquility. His friendly disposition is the cherry on top, winning over everyone he meets. Chico not only gets along with people of all ages (including kids), but he also loves other dogs and gets along well with cats….honestly, what else could you ask for?!

Chico is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Chico’s endearing qualities make him a perfect addition to truly any home, promising a life filled with sweet cuddles and peaceful walks. If you are looking for a loyal friend who will fill your life with laughter, love, and affection, then Chico is the perfect match for you. He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Chico or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .