Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Clara

This social gal is fabulous, there’s just no other way to put it! Meet cute Clara, a pup that is always up for a good time. Clara is the ultimate family-friendly dog. She’s friendly with everyone she meets including other dogs, she’s also very loyal, smart as a whip, and enjoys everything about the great outdoors!

Talk about a little smarty pants, Clara learned all her basic manners lickety-split, and is now ready to show off her super pup IQ and continue her training to learn new, more complex tricks. Clara’s other hobbies include; belly rubs, stealing treats, toy-enthusiast, and long ear scratches. She is a playful pup with a face that’ll melt your heart. Clara is a quirky gal with a big personality, and she’s looking for a home where she can really shine!

Clara is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Clara weighs in around 45 lbs and is one year old, so the perfect size and age for adventuring in Tahoe. While Clara may not be the most affectionate dog in the world, it does not mean she doesn’t have a lot of love to give! It just means that she’s not going to need you at her beck and call around the clock. She’s ok chilling and being on her own, but also loves the time she gets with others.

If you are looking for a pup with a heart of gold and a love for adventure, come meet Clara! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Clara or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .