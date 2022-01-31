Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Cosmo

Cosmo the Cat comes from a long lineage of cats dating back to Greek Mythology. In fact, her past ancestor was quite famous, although unfortunately rarely heard-of. He was Thor’s cat, Kosmas (Cosmo’s great-great-great-great grandcat).

Cosmo is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Just kidding!! HSTT doesn’t know Cosmo’s lineage since she was transferred in as a kitten back in 2020. What HSTT does know, is that Cosmo is an incredibly affectionate and curious feline who loves playtime, cuddles and treats. Cosmo was originally adopted out in 2020, but soon found out that she would prefer to be an only child. She’d prefer the spotlight be on her 24/7 and not have to share her space with any other pets.

This one-and-a-half-year-old beauty is on the smaller side at only 8lbs and has settled in nicely at the shelter; however, she is ready to live out the rest of her life as a pampered pet in a new home that’s all hers!

Cosmo is quite easygoing and loves just being around humans of any age. She’d make the perfect addition to any home as long as she can be the only fur-child. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet, lovable Cosmo or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .