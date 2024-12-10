Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Darla

Meet Darling Darla, a young, playful soul whose energy is contagious. She loves to play fetch and is always up for a game of tug-of-war. When she’s not bounding around, Darla is the perfect cuddle companion. Her friendly and goofy nature is sure to bring a smile to your face, even on the toughest days.

Darla is a young, eight-month-old pup, who’s ready and rearing to take on adventure! She loves playing with other dogs and her favorite thing in the world is a good ole belly rub. Since she is still a youngster she will need some training just like any young pup, but she’s a quick learner.

Darla is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Adopting Darla means gaining a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a source of joy and laughter. Darla has a heart full of love to give and is waiting for the perfect family to share it with. If you live a social life and love hiking and exploring, Darla might be the perfect companion!

She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting or learning more about Darla, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .