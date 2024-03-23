Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Dwight

Dwight is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves adventure and every person he meets. He doesn’t care if you are big, small, little, or tall, he will shower you with kisses and you will undeniably fall head over heels for him as well!

Don’t let Dwight’s serious appearance deter you, he is one bouncy, goofball! His spirited personality will have you smiling in no time. Even though Dwight loves people with his whole heart, there is one thing he loves even more and that is playing fetch! Dwight will play fetch until his heart is happy, and then come running up to you for some scratches. When he’s not playing fetch, Dwight loves to go for outings, however, he loves couch time just as much.

Dwight is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Dwight is two years old and just over 50 lbs. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner! Dwight is still polishing up his manners when he greets people and is doing better each day. His ideal home would be one where he can receive quality time and is patient while he adjusts to a new environment. This sweet boy just wants to shower you with love and hopes to meet you soon.

If you are looking for a silly companion to add to your life, then look no further, Dwight is the dog for you. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Dwight or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .