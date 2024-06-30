Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Eilish

This little gem is practically perfect in every way. Just like the superstar, Billie Eilish, she shines in the spotlight like the superstar she truly is! She’s sweet, loveable, and full of character. And, who doesn’t love a little dog under-bite?

Eilish is incredibly kid-friendly, in fact, she’s accompanied some of our humane education presentations and was perfect with all of the kids she met. She’s great with other dogs and people of all ages. Whether chasing after toys or snuggling up for cuddles, this lovable pup fills every moment with boundless energy and affection. Eilish loves playtime and will work hard for her treats! She’s working on walking nicely on a leash, but at about 25 lbs, she’s still very easy to handle. With consistent walks and training, she’ll be trained as a perfect leash walker in no time.

Eilish is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Eilish is five years old and would make the perfect dog in just about any home. Seriously, don’t let this perfect little lady pass you up! If you are interested in meeting this little bundle of fun or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .