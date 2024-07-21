Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Elvis

Just like Elvis the singer, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s adoptable cat Elvis has a larger-than-life personality earning him the nickname, “The King of the cat condo room”. Meet Elvis, the cat you didn’t know you needed! Elvis is a great mix of laid-back and cuddly feline that just wants to get settled in his forever home once and for all.

Unlike the real “King” he’s not a serious diva and doesn’t require attention all the time. He also has yet to meet a person of any age that he doesn’t love. Weighing in at almost 20 pounds and eight years of age, this large lap cat is strikingly handsome and very social. Most days you can find him in the cat condo room throwing himself sideways in an HSTT volunteer’s lap. Food, naps, and pets are his favorite pastimes!

Elvis is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

If you are looking for a pleasant, extremely social companion, who loves to lounge, eat, sunbathe, repeat, Elvis might just be your soulmate. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Elvis and seeing why he is quickly becoming a fan favorite among volunteers and staff, or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .