Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Estrella

Estrella is this week's Pet of the Week.

A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.



Estrella has come a long way and has so many great qualities, like walking well on a leash, very treat motivated, and loves to be outdoors. She needs a quiet, adult-only home where patience will play a key role in her continued growth in trusting people and her surroundings. Estrella really likes to be around other dogs, and could benefit from a calm and confident “role model dog”. It would be great for her to be placed in a home with a dog like this that she could learn from (cats are unknown). She needs a home that understands the path to recovery that she is on, and is dedicated to continuing her socialization. For quite some time, she will need to be fully leashed when outside, so a fenced yard will play an important role in slowly allowing her to hopefully be off-leash at some point. She’ll need a plan for when she’s left unattended and a commitment to ongoing training. HSTT is happy to support some costs associated with training. Lastly, and most importantly, Estrella needs to feel safe and secure in her home. Once her trust has been earned, she is an affectionate, sweet, and trusting pup. A home that won’t push her too hard, but will wait for her to be ready to move on to the next step and a home that will celebrate all her wins is exactly what she’s looking for.

If you are interested in meeting or learning more about Estrella, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .