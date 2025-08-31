Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Everest

If you’ve been searching for a dog who can brighten every single day with joy, laughter, and a little bit of goofiness, look no further, meet Everest! With his oversized ears, playful energy, and happy-go-lucky spirit, Everest is a one-of-a-kind pup who’s ready to find his forever family.

At only seven months old, Everest is still a youngster, which means he’s bursting with curiosity and excitement about the world around him. He loves meeting new people, making friends (both human and canine), and exploring everything life has to offer. Whether it’s a game of chase with another dog, a walk through the neighborhood, or simply enjoying a treat-filled training session, Everest is always up for fun.

Everest is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Because he’s still learning his manners, Everest would thrive in a home that can offer him patience, structure, and continued training. He’s eager to please, especially when treats are involved, so with consistency, he’s sure to grow into the best boy. His ideal home is one that matches his energy, an active family who enjoys adventures, outdoor activities, and plenty of playtime.

But Everest isn’t all about action. This sweet pup also has a tender, affectionate side. After a day of fun, he’ll be the first to curl up beside you, happy just to be near the people he loves. His goofy charm, warm heart, and enthusiastic personality make him an instant favorite to everyone he meets.

If you’re searching for a fun-loving companion who can keep up with your lifestyle while showering you with unconditional love, Everest is your guy! He’s ready to trade in his kennel for a lifetime of adventures, snuggles, and of course, treats.

If you are interested in learning more about Everest, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .