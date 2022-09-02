Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Frankie

Frankie is this week's featured pet.

Provided/HSTT

Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further. Meet Frankie, a 4-year-old, 60-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”

Frankie perfectly depicts the saying young, wild, and free. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Frankie might just be your girl. She is full of life, spirit, and pep and always has a smile on her face.

She loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Whether it’s playing fetch or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Frankie is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners. She is a playful, sweet, tail-wager who, so far, hasn’t met a person or dog she doesn’t like. Frankie was originally transferred from a shelter in Tulare.

Let’s face it, it’s been a long few years and we could all use a little happy. Let Frankie bring back the happy you have been missing. If you are interested in meeting Frankie or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .