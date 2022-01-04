Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week – Gage

Gage is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

WARNING: You might fall in love if you continue reading (don’t say we didn’t warn you)!

This handsome middle-aged guy has what you can’t resist; a thick head of hair to run your hands through and the most alluring brown eyes that when met with sunlight, melt into golden rays. Just like Ryan Gosling and Rufus Sewell, he’s a Scorpio; which means he’s ambitious and enticing. He’s extremely athletic and loves outdoor adventure. As if that’s not enough, he also lives for long walks on the beach at sunset. Interested in meeting this fine-looking catch? Thought so! Now that you’re in love, here’s some more information on Gorgeous-Gage…

He’s a six-year old, 85lb male that is friendly, people-oriented and has a relaxed social attitude. Some of his favorite activities include squirrel watching, eating perfectly cooked filet mignon and collecting up all his toys and placing them in a safe space with a giant sign that says, “Don’t touch”. He definitely loves his toys or anything that resembles a toy.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a handsome side-kick with a fun-loving personality, look no further! Gage is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. Call today to meet Gage, 530-587-5948 or email, adoptions@hstt.org . You don’t want to miss out on meeting this possible new love-of-your-life companion! To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .