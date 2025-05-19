Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Glitch

You have never seen a cuter cat than this one, we promise you! Meet Glitch, a cat with an infectious spirit that’s impossible to ignore. She’s young and filled with a playful curiosity that never fails to bring a smile. Her friendly nature makes her the perfect companion, always eager to explore and engage in fun games.

Glitch enjoys hanging out, getting pets and scratches, and exploring her environment. Come say “hi” and she’ll come right up to you and begin to rub against you and meow her cute little meows. Glitch has a mild case of a condition known as C.H., more commonly called wobbly cat syndrome, which may affect her ambulatory functions and require some special management, like a low litter box or raised food bowl that’s easily accessible to her. She also has Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC), which means she thrives best in a calm, low-stress home with a consistent routine and lots of love (and wet food helps too!). Glitch doesn’t let any of this slow her down—she’s full of love, curiosity, and charm.

Glitch is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Despite her special needs, Glitch’s goofy and gentle demeanor shines through, making her a joy to be around. She has a knack for turning ordinary moments into extraordinary ones with her unique charm. Adopting Glitch means inviting a bundle of joy into your life, a friend who’ll fill your days with laughter and love.

Her special needs don’t define her, they make her unique. She’s not just a cat, she’s a companion, a friend, a part of your family. Glitch is waiting to share her love. Are you ready to share yours? Glitch is current on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing furry feline pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Glitch or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .