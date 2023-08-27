Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Gracie

Gracie is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Ever had a roommate who is super messy, noisy, and stays up way too late? It’s true, good roommates can be hard to find. Well if you are in search of the perfect roommate and companion pet, look no further! Gracie is very quiet, independent, clean, and very considerate of those around her. She likes her space but loves to be in the presence of others.

Gracie likes to sit back, relax, and watch the world pass her by and doesn’t mind a bit of affection and tasty treats. She is currently living in the large colony at the Truckee shelter and doing well with the other cats in that same room. She also seems to do just fine with visitors of all ages.

This two-year-old beauty is on the smaller side at only 6lbs and has settled in nicely at the shelter; however, she is ready to live out the rest of her life in a nice quiet home with a family of her own!

Gracie is quite easygoing and loves just being around humans of any age as long as they give her space. She’d make the perfect addition to just about any home. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet, lovable Gracie or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .