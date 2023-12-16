Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Granite

According to Albert Schweitzer, “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” While we can’t necessarily help you with the music part, we can help you find the perfect cat. Enter Granite, full of life and love and looking for a warm lap to call her own.

Granite likes to sit back, relax, and watch the world pass her by, but also doesn’t mind affection and of course, tasty treats. Granite enjoys relaxing, cuddling, playing with her toys, and soaking up the sun. However, her absolute favorite thing to do is hang out with her people, and she isn’t afraid to let you know when she wants attention (she also happens to have the cutest little meow).

Granite is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

She is quite a queen and as such would prefer being the only pet in the home. Granite can sometimes get overwhelmed and a little stressed, so a quiet home environment where she can have patience as she settles in would be great. Once she does settles in, she will be a much more confident cat and will have no issues moving about your home.

Granite is a friendly and laid-back cat who is ready to find her forever home! She’d make the perfect addition to any home where she can be the center of attention and loved on. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet, lovable Granite or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .