Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Guava

This week’s featured adoptable pet has traveled farther than most…by plane, all the way from Hawaii, to find her forever family here in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Meet Guava, an 11-month-old, 46-pound pup with a heart as big as her journey. Guava is a sweet and snuggly ball of love who might be a little shy at first, but once she opens up, her silly side shines through, and it’s impossible not to smile. She’ll keep you laughing with her playful antics, then happily melt into your lap for cuddles.

Guava is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

She’s already proving to be a wonderful companion. She’s easy to walk, very affectionate once she warms up, and quick to show off her perfect “Sit.” Guava is a gentle, funny soul who’s ready to bring love, laughter, and loyalty to a home of her own.

After making such a big trip, Guava is more than ready to settle down with a family who will treasure her. Could that be you? If you are interested in learning more about Guava, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .