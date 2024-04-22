Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Halo

With age, comes wisdom! Meet Halo, he’s not only wise and intelligent, but he’s very well-behaved and obedient. Just like any good wine, it gets better with age and that couldn’t be more true of this sweet, happy-go-lucky, adoptable pup. He walks very well on a leash, knows all of his basic commands, and responds well to his name. He seems like the perfect fit for just about any home. One thing is for sure, he’s a lot less work than a puppy!

He’s big, he’s fluffy, he’s super silly, but the word that very best describes this handsome fella is, wonderful! At 45 pounds and seven years old, he’s quite a delightful gentleman! He loves to be with people, whether it’s just one person or a whole room full, he wants to be in the mix and part of the fun.

Halo is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

If you’re looking for an affectionate and playful friend to join your family, look no further! Halo is all of those things and more. He is intelligent, laid back, and loves being around his people. He is a little shy at first when meeting new people, but once he warms up, his signature smile comes out and you know you’ve got yourself a new friend for life. Halo is great with other dogs and people of all ages. He loves to hike and explore and what better place to do that, than the Tahoe area?!

If you are looking to add a new family member to the mix, without the all work of a young pup, look no further, Halo is your guy! He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting or learning more about Halo, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .