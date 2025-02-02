Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Harley

Harley’s journey to the shelter began with a hilarious mix-up at the post office. You see, Harley, being the playful pup he is, followed the mail carrier on his route, believing it to be a new hiking adventure. Before he knew it, he was in the middle of a mail-sorting frenzy, causing quite a ruckus! Luckily, no letters were harmed in Harley’s adventure, but he did end up at our shelter.

Meet Harley, a young two-year-old pup who is sweet and friendly with a heart full of love and a spirit full of playfulness. His eagerness to please means he will always be by your side, ready for the next adventure or cuddle session. He loves people of all ages, and his sociability extends to his fellow dogs as well! Harley is an outdoor enthusiast, always eager to hit the hiking trails and explore the wonders of nature. Harley is currently in a foster home through the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and doing really well in a home environment.

Harley is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Harley is not just a pet; he’s a companion, a friend, a confidante, and a source of endless joy. If you’re looking for a loyal friend who will fill your life with laughter, love, and adventure, then Harley is the perfect match for you. Adopt Harley, and let the adventure begin! He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Harley or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org