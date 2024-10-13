Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Heidi

Want to get out and get in shape, but need some motivation? Meet Heidi, a delightful adult dog with a heart full of love and a desire to help get you in shape! Her sweet nature makes her a joy to be around and her perfect level of energy makes her a great workout companion.

Heidi is friendly, and always ready to greet you with a wagging tail and a playful spirit. She cherishes her time spent snuggling and resting in the warm sun, but also really enjoys, hiking, walking, and running. Heidi’s easy-going nature and affectionate personality make her a perfect fit for any home. Choosing to adopt Heidi means inviting a bundle of joy and love into your life.

Heidi is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

She’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. Heidi has been great with kids and people of all ages at the shelter. Playing is one of her favorite pastimes, making her an ideal companion for families with children.

Heidi is patiently waiting for her perfect family here at the shelter in Truckee. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee has also been sponsored by a very generous donor. If you are interested in meeting Heidi or learning more about her, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .