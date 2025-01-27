Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Hubble

There’s really no other way to describe this young pup, other than energetic, spirited, and smart as a whip. Meet Hubble, a young, friendly, and funny dog with an infectious energy that will brighten up any home. Whether he’s chasing after his favorite toy, going for long walks, or just snuggling up for a cozy nap, Hubble’s enthusiasm is contagious.

His playful spirit is unmatched; he loves to engage in a good run and is always ready for a walk. He’s a smart, affectionate pup who loves to stay active and is always up for a good play session. Hubble is looking for an active family or individual who can keep up with his boundless energy and give him the love and attention he deserves.

Hubble is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

At around one year old, Hubble is a social butterfly, enjoying the company of other dogs and making friends wherever he goes. His enthusiasm for life is palpable and his joy is contagious. He is not just a pet, he’s a companion, a friend, a source of endless laughter and love.

This sweet young pup is looking for a family that can match his energy and zest for life. With Hubble, every day is an adventure. Adopt Hubble, and let the fun begin! He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Hubble or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org