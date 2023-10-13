Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Jessie

Jessie may look tough, but she’s really just a big softie who loves belly rubs and watching rom-coms with her humans. She honestly has yet to meet a human she doesn’t love and adore! So ignore the stereotypes and look deep into her sweet, loving eyes. Jessie is a ray of sunshine and positivity and you’ll rarely find her without her giant smile and happy-go-lucky attitude. She is just here to brighten your day with her wiggly butt and silly antics.

Jessie is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats! So far she’s nailed the command sit and is eager to keep learning more tricks and training. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Jessie is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.

Jessie is three years old and loves to play with other dogs. The higher the energy level her doggie friends have the better! She is full of life, spirit, and pep. She loves people of all ages. Jessie really does have a lot of love to give if you give her the time she needs to get comfy with her new forever, loving home.

This is one pup living her best life, one belly rub at a time. Give this delightful little tail-wager a chance and come meet her today! If you are interested in meeting Jessie or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .