Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Jet

Looking for the best boy ever?! Look no further, he happens to be residing temporarily at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and is just waiting for that perfect person to come scoop him up! Jet is a well-rounded young pup, who loves playing with other dogs, in fact, he used to live with them in his previous home. He also gets along well with people of all ages. And since he loves adventuring he’d make the perfect pet for any family or home in the Truckee Tahoe area.

Jet is a youngster, at only 10 months old. He is a very good boy, who loves living an active lifestyle. His favorite things include; toys (lots and lots of toys), doing anything outdoors, climbing in laps for pets, and lots of kisses. He is super smart, so training should be no problem. He’s one spunky good-looking young fellow!

Jet is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

If you love hiking, exploring, and living the active Tahoe life, this might just be the perfect companion. He’s ready and raring to go! Jet is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Jet or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .