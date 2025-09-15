Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Jetta

If you’ve ever wished for a dog who can make you laugh and steal every squeaky toy in sight, Jetta is your guy. This goofy boy is basically a stand-up comedian with fur, minus the microphone, and he’s ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and the occasional squeak-symphony.

All jokes aside, Jetta is a lovable goofball with a heart as big as his adorable curly tail! This handsome boy is overflowing with love to share. Whether he’s trotting happily through the woods or squeaking away on his favorite toy, Jetta is guaranteed to bring joy to your day.

Jetta is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Jetta is a dream on a leash and enjoys getting out for walks, making him the perfect outdoor adventure buddy. His listening skills? Jetta is very trainable since he is incredibly food and toy-motivated. He learns quickly and actually enjoys the training time. With a little consistency, he’ll be showing off his commands like a pro.

When he’s not out exploring or learning new tricks, Jetta can be found surrounded by his impressive collection of stuffies. He’s a proud little hoarder, probably holding the record for the most stuffed toys in any of our animals’ rooms right now. And we can’t forget one of Jetta’s cutest features, his curly-Q tail! Staff here call it his “fluffy cinnamon roll,” and it’s just as sweet as it sounds.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving, loyal companion who will keep you smiling, Jetta just might be your perfect match. If you are interested in learning more about Jetta, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .